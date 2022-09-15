Alpha Quark Token Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00006047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 948.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

