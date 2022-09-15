Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

