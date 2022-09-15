ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Down 0.4%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.52. 4,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.