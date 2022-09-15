ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 2,941.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ALR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ALRT opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. ALR Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
ALR Technologies Company Profile
