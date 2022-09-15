Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 57.8% in August

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset EHome International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

