Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alset EHome International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

