Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alset EHome International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.42.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
Alset EHome International Company Profile
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
