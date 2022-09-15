Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.