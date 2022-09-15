Altura Price Tops $0.0162 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Altura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $646,958.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altura has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Altura

Altura (ALU) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

