Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZNGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,900 shares of company stock worth $101,916.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

