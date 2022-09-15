Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,900 shares of company stock worth $101,916.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $35,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

