Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

Shares of Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

