Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 72,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 926,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,025,046,000 after acquiring an additional 58,810 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.