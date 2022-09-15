Ambrosus (AMB) Price Reaches $0.0269 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,702,568 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.