Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Louis Fred Stephan Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

