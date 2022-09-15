Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DOX stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

