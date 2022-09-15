American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

