American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CEO Acquires $101,430.35 in Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.20.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

