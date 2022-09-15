American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer Acquires 11,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,725 shares in the company, valued at $663,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

