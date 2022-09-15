American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,677. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of American Well by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 141,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.10 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

