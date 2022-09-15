Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen stock opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.53. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

