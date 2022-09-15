Amp Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.31 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $229.11 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 496.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.91 or 0.12738094 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00841413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021113 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 coins and its circulating supply is 42,227,702,186 coins. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
