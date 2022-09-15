Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $489.12

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $488.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.52 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

