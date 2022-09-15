Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 4,031.11

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,437 ($41.53) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,408.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,368.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,449.15.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.