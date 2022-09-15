Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $70.63

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 722,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 396.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 333,709 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 840,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

