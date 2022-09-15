Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) PT at $47.88

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

