Analysts Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $10.45

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

NYSE CANO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.56. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

