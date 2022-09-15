Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $161.71

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $107.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.16%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.