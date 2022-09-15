Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $241.22

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $213.26 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.