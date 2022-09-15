Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 4,187.86

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,132 ($49.93).
DGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Insider Transactions at Diageo
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 667 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,913.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
