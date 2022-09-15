Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,600.83

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,600.83 ($67.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,813 ($58.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,806.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,846.81. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,430.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

