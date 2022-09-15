Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $432.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITMPF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ITM Power stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

