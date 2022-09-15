Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 159,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

