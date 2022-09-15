Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $59.43

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

