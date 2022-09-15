Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $71.55

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,123 shares of company stock worth $56,896,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

