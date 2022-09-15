Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$15.06

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.07. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

