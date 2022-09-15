Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $43.80

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $44.31 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.