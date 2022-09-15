Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $40.15

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE PD opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

