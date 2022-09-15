Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $16.88

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Repay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $829.47 million, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

