Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $362.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROYMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.83 on Monday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.