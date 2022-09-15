Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT at $13.07

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,674 shares of company stock worth $602,940. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 133.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 637,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

