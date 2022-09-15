Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $42.83

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.