Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) PT at $19.00

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

