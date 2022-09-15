Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $51.83

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

