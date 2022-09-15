Analyzing Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 14.86% 35.12% 7.44% Tower One Wireless -41.86% N/A -22.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and Tower One Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.68 billion 2.77 $842.66 million $0.28 18.93 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.86 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.24

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Tower One Wireless on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

