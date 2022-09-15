Analyzing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and Global-e Online’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $257.96 million 2.74 -$102.11 million ($3.74) -5.73 Global-e Online $245.27 million 21.88 -$74.93 million ($1.00) -34.47

Global-e Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -43.43% N/A -54.30% Global-e Online -50.20% -6.60% -5.64%

Risk & Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Domo and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global-e Online 0 0 8 0 3.00

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.98%. Global-e Online has a consensus price target of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Summary

Domo beats Global-e Online on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

