Analyzing InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2,029.08%. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.56% -40.87% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.43% -90.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($6.65) -0.14 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.20 million ($30.50) -0.36

InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its rare disease portfolio comprises TNX-2900 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox; TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 that are live virus vaccines based on its recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform for COVID-19; TNX-3500, a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19; and TNX-102 SL, a small molecule drug to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions, including TNX-102 SL, which is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia; TNX-1900 that is in development for the prevention of migraine headache; and TNX-1300, a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies; and IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for synthesizing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

