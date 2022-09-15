Analyzing New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -8.04 Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.18 $221.20 million ($0.48) -7.04

This table compares New Found Gold and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Found Gold and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.89%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats New Found Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kinross Gold



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

