AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

