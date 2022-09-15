Anchor Neural World Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $483,959.27 and approximately $82,661.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is anw.foundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token”

