Andy Kemp Buys 2,636 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,475 ($41.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 845.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,901.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,942.40.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

BKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.