Andy Kemp Buys 2,636 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).
The Berkeley Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,475 ($41.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 845.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,901.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,942.40.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Read More
