Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -2.21. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 3.00% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

